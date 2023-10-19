Idaho State Department of Agriculture (IDSA) launched a treatment program on October 3 to remove the quagga mussel from the Snake River.

Natrix, a copper-based treatment, will be used to remove the mussels in all stages of life. This treatment is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The treatment will be applied to the river at a rate that will remove the mussels but will not be harmful to humans. It will be applied to a six-mile section of the river which is only about 1 percent of the length of the river.

The treatment is supported by the following people and associations:

Governor Brad Little

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo

U.S. Senator Jim Risch

U.S. Representative Mike Simpson

U.S. Representative Russ Fulcher

Rep. Megan C. Blanksma

Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen

Rep. Lauren Necochea

The Nature Conservancy

Idaho Water Users Association

Idaho Sportsmen Association

Idaho Wildlife Federation

Idaho Dairymen’s Association

Idaho Grain Producers Association

For more information visit the Idaho State Department of Agriculture website or the Scroll website.