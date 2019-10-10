Updated safety guidelines for members of the church

The Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a letter today containing new guidelines to “help leaders and members know how to increase safety at church buildings.”

According to Church News, “changing conditions around the world” inspired these guidelines, and Church leaders are invited to discuss them with their ward and stake councils, making them known to all Latter-day Saints.

Eric Hawkins, the Church spokesman, recommends two key ideas: first, if something “seems out of the ordinary,” or doesn’t feel right, notify someone immediately.

Second, the best thing to do in an emergency situation is to follow the principle of “run, hide, fight.”

The guidelines emphasize the importance of seeking the assistance of local law enforcement, “being aware of one’s surroundings and following promptings of the Holy Ghost.”

If caught in an emergency with an active shooter, all church-goers are encouraged to do one of the following:

Run

Flee immediately to a safe exit if one is available. Do not draw the shooter’s attention, do not return for personal items and do not carry items that can be mistaken for weapons by law enforcement.

Hide

If a safe exit is not available, hide from the assailant’s view. Close, lock, and barricade doors where hiding. Stay low to the floor and away from windows. Silence cell phones and turn off all lights. Do not leave the place of hiding until law enforcement advises to do so.

Fight

If time does not permit fleeing or hiding, fight back as a last resort. Use any tools available as weapons, and organize large groups for better defense.



“We don’t anticipate something happening in one of our chapels,” according to Hawkins. “We pray that it doesn’t. What we do see is members using these tools in their everyday lives outside of the Church — at shopping malls, movie theaters, grocery stores and other places. Even outside the Church, we want people to be safe. We want them to have these tools for any circumstance.”

For more information, read the letter released to Church leaders.