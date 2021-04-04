Uplifted and inspired through music

For the Sunday morning session of the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, viewers were treated to unique singing from voices all over the world in many different languages.

For the first hymn of the session, a small choir of individuals from Mexico provided a beautiful rendition of “Redeemer of Israel” in Spanish. While every viewer may not understand the lyrics, the spirit was strong as they sang.

A young choir of South Korean children provided a unique version of “I Love to See the Temple.” Seeing children proclaim their love for temples in their own language illustrated the importance of temple attendance emphasized by President Russell M. Nelson in the afternoon session.

One of the most inspiring hymns of this session of conference was a rendition of “I am a Child of God” sung by various children, women and sister missionaries from around the world. It ended with another chorus in English by women of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. This was a bold reminder of how everyone is a child of God, no matter where they are from or which culture they are part of. Anyone can proclaim or sing about their divine origin in any language.

Not only do the speakers at general conference provide inspiration and guidance, but viewers can also find this through the many uplifting hymns throughout each session.