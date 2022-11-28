US vs. Wales: A preview of things to come?

The United States tied Wales 1-1 on Monday, Nov. 21, in its first World Cup game since 2014.

The game proved to be a physical one as the referee dished out a total of five yellow cards: three on the U.S., and two on Wales. Throughout the entire match, both sides appeared to be frustrated with some of the referee’s calls and their inconsistency.

The first half belonged to the U.S. After controlling the ball for the majority of the first 45 minutes, the U.S. finally found the back of the net. In the 36th minute, forward Christian Pulisic fed forward Timothy Weah, who poked it past the Welsh goalkeeper to put the U.S. up 1-0.

Going into halftime, it appeared that the U.S. had sealed the game — dominating both sides of the ball. But the second half proved to be a difficult test for the Americans.

Wales flipped the script on the U.S. in the second half, determined to not let the U.S. win easily. In the 64th minute, U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner came up with a huge save off a Wales header.

It seemed as though the U.S. would get their first World Cup win in eight years until defender Tim Ream made a crucial error by tackling Wales forward Gareth Bale in the penalty box. The referee awarded Wales with a penalty kick, which Bale, Wales’ all-time leading scorer, put through the net with ease. The goal marked Bale’s 41st goal for the team.

CBSsports predicted the U.S. to finish in second place in the group stage behind England. Moving onto the knockout rounds, the U.S. is predicted to lose to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

The U.S. was set to take on England, whom many experts have going deep into the tournament, Friday, Nov. 25.

This team is the second youngest U.S. team ever to play in a World Cup, with an average age of 25 years old. Despite the inexperience of the team, the expectations surrounding them couldn’t be higher.

With that being said, it begs the question: Is the team’s level of play foreshadowing of things to come?

If it is, the team’s time in the 2022 World Cup will be short-lived.