Using social connections to help stress

Social bonds are individuals’ personal support networks, so why not use them to help overcome personal stress? Social networks consist of friends, family members, coworkers and acquaintances. Everyone has various types of relationships but how much are these relationships being used, and how can they help?

“The better connections we have with others the greater likelihood we can overcome challenges and help others overcome their challenges,” said Samuel Clay, a professor at BYU-Idaho with a Ph.D. in social psychology.

A better social connection is depicted as having a variety of relationships that are intimate, trusting and maintain openness for expressing feelings. This does not mean that individuals need as many friends as they can grasp, but having different types of relationships can help with different stressors.

Most people would more likely avoid talking to a random classmate about the struggles of their romantic life but would open up to a best friend. Having a variety of social connections can help individuals cope with specific stressors more easily.

“Overall, good, close friends are the best,” Clay said.

For those feeling limited in social connections, there are some tactics to help increase your social network and strengthen your current relationships.

“Figure out what’s important to you and find people with similar interests, (then) go out (and) do something with them,” Clay said.

When strengthening relationships, the time and type of activities performed are important factors, but it “depends upon how comfortable you are with the people you’re around,” Clay said.

Some students may find themselves in a toxic relationship which can lead to further stress.

Clay suggests, “Avoid contact with toxic people, but before avoiding, talk with them and express your feelings of why there’s a problem.”

If the toxic individual is “unwilling to treat you with respect then avoid them … (and) try to minimize contact,” Clay said.

Having strong and close relationships is one of the greatest sources for coping with stress. When individuals are struggling with school, work or other stressors, leaning upon a dependable friend or family member allows for healthy support.

“(We) need connections to bounce ideas and figure things out together,” Clay said.

When in a stressful situation, having a strong social connection becomes a powerful tool that anyone can access. If someone finds themselves feeling overwhelmed by a stressor, turn to a friend, family member or someone close to help overcome the issue.