Fifty-three percent of Americans are unable to name all four of their grandparents.

That is the main finding of a 2022 survey from the family history site, Ancestry. However, a Utah company is working to reverse that statistic.

Founded in 2022, Your Life Legacy has made it its mission to preserve the memories of people around the country in a unique way —through video documentaries.

“We interview them, and we shoot it just like what you’d see on a documentary on Netflix,” said Jaxon Cummings, the company founder and CEO. “Then we paint a picture of what that life looked like so that we pretty much immortalize their legacy.”

The endeavor is more than just a way to make a living for Cummings; it’s personal.

“My father has the craziest life I have ever heard of,” Cummings said. “I wanted to make sure that my kids and my great-grandkids, everyone would know of his story and the impact that he’s had not only on my life but on their life.”

With that on his mind, Cummings recalls sitting on the couch one day and watching a documentary. That is when it hit him. For years, he had urged his father to write down his life’s story in a book, but the solution was right in front of him: He put his dad in front of the camera and pressed record.

Not long after the documentary was finished, Cummings’ father passed away, leaving behind a legacy and a video message that has stood the test of time. Seeing how it impacted his family, Cummings wanted to make it widely accessible to others.

Since its inception, Your Life Legacy has made documentaries for popular figures like John Schmidt of the Piano Guys. However, it is not just the stars who get the red carpet treatment.

The documentaries approximately take 45 days to complete. During that time, an interview is conducted, and photos of the individual’s life are collected, culminating in a polished presentation chronicling their achievements and impact on the world.

“We do like a red carpet feel where everyone comes and we present a couple of episodes of their documentary,” Cummings said.

Production packages range from $1,000 to $10,000.

“I learned my life purpose is to positively impact hundreds of thousands of people’s lives,” Cummings said. “This is a vehicle to impact millions and millions of people’s lives.”

Find out more about Your Life Legacy, its mission and pricing by going to www.doculiving.org or Your Life Legacy on social media.