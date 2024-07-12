Want to go to a Utah Hockey Club game this season? Single-game tickets are now available.

Tickets are available on the team’s website.

It’ll cost a premium to go to Utah’s first-ever regular season game — an Oct. 8 matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks — with prices ranging from $267 to $4,040 at the time of writing. Broke college students are in luck, though, if they want to attend games at some point in the season. Tickets to the second game range from $189 to $756 and later in the season they go as low as $63.

Fans in and around Utah with affiliations toward other teams will be glad to know that with the NHL’s current scheduling format, every team plays in every building every year. So, yes, your favorite team is playing in Salt Lake City this year.

Games featuring star players tend to be more expensive, but if one wants to see the sport’s best, here are some of the dates to do so:

— Oct. 8, Feb. 25: Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks

— Nov. 29: Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers

— Oct. 24, Dec. 27: Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche

— Jan. 29: Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins

— Nov. 18: Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals

— Jan. 8: Defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers

For more information on the Utah Hockey Club, follow the team and Scroll on social media.