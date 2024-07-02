With more than 34,000 season ticket deposits in an arena that holds 16,000 people, it’ll be hard to get tickets to an Utah Hockey Club game this season. Interested fans can select their games now, so as to be prepared when tickets drop on July 12.

The NHL released schedules for all 32 teams on Tuesday. As previously announced, Utah kicks off its season on Oct. 8 with a home game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks had the second-worst record in the league last year, but they’ve since made enough roster moves to guarantee a competitive season opener. And sophomore phenomenon Connor Bedard plays for the Blackhawks, so this is a notable game for multiple reasons.

As of 2013, the NHL makes sure that every team plays at least once in every arena every season, giving fans everywhere the chance to see their favorite players.

Important dates

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers visit Utah on Nov. 29. Fresh off a Game Seven loss in the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers and their pair of superstars will be looking to win it all this year.

On Jan. 29, Sidney Crosby’s Pittsburgh Penguins stop by. Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and currently tenth in all-time NHL points, is a guaranteed first-ballot Hall-of-Famer.

Alex Ovechkin, who’s 41 goals short of Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record, continues his chase in Utah on Nov. 18.

Some NHL teams used to do “Guaranteed Win Night,” where they were so sure they’d win that they’d promise the crowd tickets to another game if they lost. They don’t do that anymore, but if they did, Oct. 28 or Jan. 10 might be their chosen dates. That’s when last year’s last-place San Jose Sharks are in town.

When tickets drop on July 12, they will be available on Utah’s website. The full schedule is also available on the website.