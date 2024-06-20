Want to get an early look at Utah Hockey Club’s prospect pool? Mark July 5 on the calendar.

The team announced on Wednesday afternoon that it will hold its development camp from July 1-5 at Park City Ice Arena in Park City, Utah. On July 5, the team will move to Salt Lake City’s Delta Center, where there will be a 4-on-4 scrimmage that’s open to the public.

According to a press release, the scrimmage will also have a 3-on-3 portion and a post-game shootout. It will be complete with on-ice officials.

What is development camp?

Every year, teams hold development camps to train and track the progress of their prospects. They are typically held at locations other than the team’s home city — in this case, Park City.

Development camps consist of both on-ice and off-ice sessions and include drills, workouts, scrimmages and team-building exercises. These are distinct from training camps, which host the team’s active players in addition to prospects and other players they invite.

Who will be there?

The Arizona Coyotes, who are now Utah HC, missed the playoffs in 11 of the last 12 years. With that, they received high draft picks year after year and have now developed arguably the best prospect pool in the league.

Most of Utah’s prospects are tall, heavy and strong — characteristics that teams value in the playoffs.

This year’s draft takes place on June 28 and 29, just days before development camp starts. Utah currently has 13 picks throughout the seven rounds of the draft — more than any other team. All of Utah’s picks will be invited to the camp, as well as all of the team’s existing prospects.