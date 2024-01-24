Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz and experience management company Qualtrics and co-owner of Real Salt Lake, has formally requested an NHL expansion team to come to Salt Lake City.

According to an NHL press release, Smith Entertainment Group is ready to host an NHL team as early as the 2024-25 season. Smith intends for the team to use Delta Center, home of the Jazz, on an interim basis while a new arena is under construction.

Smith has been in talks with the NHL early since 2022, according to a press release from Smith Entertainment Group. He discussed his desire to own an NHL team on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on June 2. The following day, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed that the league was considering Smith as a potential owner.

The NHL released a statement in response to Smith’s request:

“The NHL appreciates the interest expressed by Smith Entertainment Group to bring NHL hockey to Utah. During conversations over the course of the past two years, we have been impressed by Ryan and Ashley Smith’s commitment to their community and their passion and vision for Utah, not only as a hockey market, but as a preeminent sports and entertainment destination. Utah is a promising market, and we look forward to continuing our discussions.”

Potential arena issues

Delta Center, formerly known as Vivint Arena, has hosted five pre-season NHL games. Arena crews can replace the basketball court with an ice surface within a few hours. Many NHL and NBA teams share home stadiums and swap the court for an ice rink frequently. However, the arena was built for basketball and in order to fit a hockey rink, lots of the seats must be folded inwards. The 20,000-seat stadium shrinks to 10,400 seats when hockey is in town.

Most NHL arenas hold around 18,000 people, so the NHL might hesitate to expand to Salt Lake City before an arena is built.

Salt Lake City is currently home to the Utah Grizzlies, a professional hockey team that plays in the ECHL. The Grizzlies are a minor-league affiliate of the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche. They play their home games at Maverik Center, which holds 12,600 people.

Expansion franchise values

Since 2017, the NHL has added franchises in Las Vegas and Seattle. According to Forbes’ most recent franchise valuations, both have more than doubled in value since expanding. The Vegas Golden Knights, originally purchased for $500 million, are now worth $1.13 billion. The Seattle Kraken originally went for $600 million and now sit at $1.23 billion.

Recent speculation indicates that the next NHL expansion fee could be around $1 billion. There are currently 11 teams worth less than a billion dollars, according to the Forbes list.

Expansion franchise success

A major factor drawing investors to the NHL is the on-ice success of recent expansion teams. The Golden Knights made it to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season and won the Cup in 2023. The Kraken made it to the second round of the playoffs in their second season.

The NHL’s new expansion draft format allows for teams to be competitive from day one. When the Minnesota Wild and the Columbus Blue Jackets joined the league in 2000, each team could protect either: nine forwards, five defensemen and one goalie; or seven forwards, three defensemen and two goalies from being taken by the new teams.

In the two most recent expansion drafts, each team was limited to protecting either: seven forwards, three defensemen and one goalie; or eight skaters, regardless of position, and one goalie.

The new format exposes more players to the new team, creating a more talented pool selection pool.

Olympics returning to Utah?

Salt Lake City has submitted a bid to the International Olympic Committee to host the Winter Olympics in 2034. The IOC has engaged in “targeted dialogue” with Salt Lake, meaning Salt Lake is a “preferred host.”

Having both a hockey stadium and fanbase ready ahead of the Olympics would benefit both Smith Entertainment Group and the IOC. It would also be a factor in the NHL’s decision on whether to allow its players to participate in the Olympics.

Hockey at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake took place at the Maverik Center and Peaks Ice Arena, a 2,300-seat arena in Provo. An arena with 18,000 or more seats would greatly increase the potential revenue.

NHL decision coming

Aside from the aforementioned statement in which the NHL thanked Smith and his wife for their interest, the league has yet to make a public decision.