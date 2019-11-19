View an out of this world phenomenon

Students and faculty witnessed the Mercury transit through the solar telescope set up by Nonnie Woodruff in the Spori South Quad on Monday, Nov. 11.

Mercury transit occurs when Mercury directly crosses in front of the sun. According to Space.com, the last Mercury transit happened in 2016, but the next transit will not appear until 2032.

“The telescope will then track the sun, showing us a view of a black dot passing across the face of the sun,” said Woodruff, a senior studying physics. “That will be Mercury. It is only visible when the sun, Mercury, and the earth align perfectly. This happens between about 6 to 10 years, making it a semi–rare event.”

At 10 a.m., there was a line of twenty students waiting to look at the transiting planet. Some students heard about it in their physics classes. Some professors brought their classes.

“I saw the telescope sitting by, and yesterday, I had an alarm go off saying, ‘Mercury was going across the sun,’” said Hazel Sagers, a sophomore studying biology education. “I got excited. I like astronomy. I think it’s really cool.”

The solar telescope makes the transit viewable with its solar filter, which protects the viewer’s eyes from the sun. The sunspots, solar prominences and solar granulation are still visible.

From 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m, the telescope was set up. Woodruff wanted students to learn about her passion for the heavens.

“I knew about the transit for about a year,” Woodruff said. “It is always fun to be able to view a rare or even semi-rare event, and I wanted to see it for myself, as well as provide an opportunity to show it to other students as well. It will also provide a learning opportunity for students as they pass by to go to class.”