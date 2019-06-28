Vikings cruise to championship game

Written by Dallin Durrett a Scroll contributor

The Vikings (4-0) stay undefeated as they beat the Hawks (0-4) 43-8 to advance to the championship game.

Quarterback Preston Iverson, a junior studying biology education, threw for two touchdowns, ran for a touchdown and converted a 2-point conversion.

“We came out strong,” Iverson said. “We wanted to show that we got better this game no matter the score. We had some really big plays.”

Despite his performance, Iverson also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. When asked how he will clean that up for the championship game, Iverson said, “I am going to take it more seriously, obviously, because it’s the championship game. I am just going to stay focused.”

Vikings coach Jared Carmon, a junior studying occupational health and safety, thought the run game was successful.

“We executed well,” Carmon said. “All the players put their hearts into the game. Seeing players that started from ‘never played a sport’ to being able to make open field tacks or a touchdown, it should be commended.”

Hawks coach Andrew Woltjen, a sophomore studying phycology, had nothing but good things to say about the Vikings.

“You got to give them the respect they deserve; they are a good team and played really good today,” Woltjen said.

When asked about his confidence in winning the championship, Carmon said, “I am 100% confident in my players’ abilities that they will do their best to win the game.”

Carmon believes execution on both sides of the ball will be the focus of the upcoming game due to them being evenly matched with the opposing team.

“We will be excited, and hopefully, it’s a good game,” Carmon said.

The Vikings will play the Knights in the championship game which will be held at the BYU-Idaho stadium at 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

The BYU-I competitive football league began on May 31. After the championship game, an All-Star game will take place on July 12.