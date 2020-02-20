Virtual Reality program created to help stroke victims

Editor’s Note: This story was contributed through Comm 240.

Idaho State University Science is developing a way to help stroke patients using virtual reality.

University professors Nancy Devine and Cindy Seiger are both head of a project that involves using virtual reality simulators to help stroke patients to be able to use the arm impacted by the stroke again, a university news release says.

When a person has a stroke, they lose function to their bodies. It takes time to regain control again, especially in their arms. The arm is a body part that is used the most. Through this virtual reality simulator, the patients wear a visor, then reach for animated objects on a computer screen. This enables the patients to learn how to functionally use their arm that was impacted by the stroke again.

Devine and Seiger expressed if they can help these patients to be successful in using their arms, then they can have a much better life. They can do great things they never believed they could.

Idaho State University is accepting patients for the project. In order to be a part of this, those who have recently had a stroke need to wait until it has been at least a year before they can participate in the program.

Hopefully this project will open more the door to more opportunities for the future. More new and advanced inventions can be created to help those who are handicapped. They will be able to do things that before felt impossible.

