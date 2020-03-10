Visions of Light and Truth: The Sacred Music Series

The Music Department at BYU-Idaho is preparing to present its biennial Sacred Music Series on March 28. The series provides an opportunity to share sacred music to create a spiritual setting.

The event will be held in the BYU-Idaho Center, free of charge.

Music communicates differently than words. According to healthline.com, music is able to uplift, pump up or inspire those that hear it.

This year, the event titled Visions of Light and Truth, celebrates the 200th anniversary of Joseph Smiths’ First Vision.

Randall Kempton, the director of choral activities and the collegiate singers in the Music Department, explained what sets this event apart.

“The Sacred Music Series is a series of commissioned oratorios that began in about 1989,” Kempton said. “Every two years, we have commissioned a major sacred work by a Latter-day Saint composer based on scripture. This particular one was commissioned in 2003 and places Joseph Smith in the context of other prophetic visions and the pattern of apostasy and restoration that has been experienced on the earth since the beginning.”

Kempton, who has been participating in the series for 20 years, said the experience is wonderful and the students involved put in a lot of time and effort to prepare.

“The students learn a lot about themselves,” Kempton said. “They sing these stories and scriptures into their hearts and really create a significant spiritual and sacred experience for themselves and the audience.”

About 450 students will be participating, with four choirs, the orchestra and student soloists getting ready to perform. To present the show to the public, there is more work to be done logistically behind the scenes.

While preparation requires many hours, Kempton said the audience can expect to have an uplifting, entertaining experience that will leave them with something to think about.