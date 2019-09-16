Getting involved with the college of Performing and Visual Arts

Eliza R. Snow Society

The Snow Society develops students’ skills in art, dance, music and theater. Meetings are held every first and third Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in room 220 of the Eliza R. Snow Center.

For more information, email Richard J. Clifford at cliffordr@byui.edu.

Comic Frenzy

Comic Frenzy is an audition-based class run by the Theatre Department. The troupe meets twice a week to learn and practice short and long-form improv skills. They perform three to six times per semester.

Check out their Facebook page for more information.

National Association for Music Education (NAFME)

The NAFME Society is for all music education majors. The society plans three clinics each semester to promote professional development in Band, Choral, and Orchestral public school teaching. The society invites guest speakers and local music teachers to run clinics on campus. Members of the society may attend the Idaho Music Educators Association Conference and the Utah Music Educators Association Conference.

For more information, email Adam Ballif at ballifa@byui.edu.

Music Teachers National Association (MTNA)

The MTNA improves teaching skills and knowledge of the piano. Professors and guest speakers share their piano teaching experience and advice.

For information about upcoming meetings, email Dr. Stephen Thomas at thomasst@byui.edu.

American Guild of Organists (AGO)

AGO, a national association with over 15,000 members, serves professional organ and choral musicians. The campus chapter provides opportunities for student organists to play at recitals, socialize, attend conventions and competitions, take trips to study organs in other cities and connect with musicians around the country. AGO meets on Mondays at 3:15 p.m. in Snow 136 Barrus Concert Hall.

For more information, email Dr. Daniel Kerr at kerrd@byui.edu

BYU-Idaho Brass Society

The BYU-Idaho Brass Society can help you improve your skills as a musician if you play any type of brass instrument. They do not hold weekly meetings.

Join the BYU-Idaho Brass Society Facebook group to know about upcoming events, or email Dr. Matthew Moore at moorem@byui.edu.

BYU-Idaho Jazz Society

The BYU-Idaho Jazz Society hosts a jam session every Thursday at 9 p.m. in The Crossroads.

For more details about the Jazz Society, email Dr. Mark Watkins at watkinsm@byui.edu.

Student Composers Society

The Student Composers Society fosters collaboration and study of music composition. Students study various genres and styles of composition. They work on projects that are performed in each semester’s Student Composition Recital.

The society also prepares prospective composition majors to undertake major-level composition lessons in their junior and senior years. The society meets Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. in Snow 185.

For more information, email Dr. Daniel Kerr at kerrd@byui.edu.

RixStix Indoor Drumline

RixStix Drumline offers a marching-band-like experience and improves musical skills.

For more information, email Dr. David Taylor taylord@byui.edu.

Design Society

“State of the Arts” is an Art Department society. A collection of student mentors run a weekly “Artist Workshop” where they put on demos of various techniques and provide peer-to-peer mentoring for students in all art emphases.

The Artist Workshop is held Fridays at 5 p.m. in the Jacob Spori building.

The Ballroom Dance Association

This dance team choreographs, practices and performs ballroom dance routines.

For more information contact the dance department at dance_dept@byui.edu or call (208) 496-4850.

Frequent Fliers

Members of Frequent Fliers learn and perform dance lifts. Auditions are held at the beginning of the semester. Students who participate must commit to a minimum of one semester.

Contact the Dance Department for more information. Email dance_dept@byui.edu or call (208) 496-4850.

Collegiate Dancers

Collegiate Dancers learn routines in preparation for the event “Extravadance” in the Fall and Winter semesters. Auditions are held at the beginning of the semester.

Visit their website at www.byui.edu/dance/get-involved/collegiate-dancers for more information.

Dance Alliance

Dance Alliance, BYU-Idaho’s touring dance team, performs a wide variety of genres and invite all to audition. They require a two-semester commitment.

Email Ashley Storm for more information at hoopesa@byui.edu or visit their website at www.byui.edu/performance-tours/dance-alliance.