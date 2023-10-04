Diana is a young member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who moved with her family to Orem, Utah from Otavalo, Ecuador in 2016.

“My brother was the first one to be baptized in the church,” Diana said. “And then with his example … my other brother baptized, and then me, and then my other brother and my mom was the last one.”

Diana served a mission in the Utah Provo Mission, Spanish-speaking. Later, she learned English so that she could better communicate with others in the U.S., and she wanted to be able to teach it to her children.

“I love the conference,” Diana said. “We need the strength, and I love what they say like if we do something wrong we need to … forget and then continue and then do better and try to pay tithing and fasting … and as parents today we need to take care of the kids.”