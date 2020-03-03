Walk like an astronomer

Starting this March, the BYU-Idaho Planetarium presents: “Stars of the Pharaohs.” The presentation will run every Thursday from 7-7:45 p.m. Tickets are $2 at the door.

This planetarium presentation will transport visitors to ancient Egypt to study the realm of the gods — the stars. Like many people today, the ancient Egyptians believed the sky had as many secrets as it does galaxies. These celestial heavens became the object of worship and inspiration for numerous inventions.

The presentation description states that, “you’ll learn about the connection the ancient Egyptians felt with the stars and various astronomical phenomena.”

Not only will guests explore the religious side of the stars, but they’ll also understand how Egyptians told time, made calendars and aligned buildings.

“They had a presentation about different constellations,” said Justyn Mencl, a freshman studying construction management, who regularly visits the planetarium. “They were able to really highlight the shapes and draw outlines and stuff on the constellations. I think that having that sort of technology and coupling that with history would be really cool to see.”