The only thing that excites the Mountain America Center crowd more than an Idaho Falls Spud Kings win is a fancy goal — and that’s exactly what happened on Saturday night in their 4-1 win over the Utah Outliers.

The Michigan

With just under a minute left in the first period, a pass from Easton Edwards eluded Ty Walker, forcing him to go behind the net. Realizing how much time and space he had, Walker attempted one of the fanciest goals in hockey: the Michigan.

The Michigan, coined for Mike Legg, who popularized the goal while playing for the University of Michigan in 1996, is a lacrosse-style play where a player scoops the puck up behind the net and wraps it around into the top corner of the net.

Neither Walker nor his teammates could believe what happened. The rest of the period was consumed with Spud Kings players congratulating their teammate.

“You got that, right?” Edwards shouted to the Scroll photographer, who was standing at ice level between the two benches. “Ya, I got it,” he replied with a smile.

When the game was over and everything had sunken in, Walker was content.

“It kind of felt natural,” Walker said of the goal. Eddy gave it to me and I was like, ‘Why not?’”

Many coaches — especially those who have been involved in hockey as long as Spud Kings head coach John Becanic has — dislike the Michigan. Some say it’s too flashy, some say it’s too risky and some say it’s just not hockey. But Becanic had no problem with it whatsoever.

“It’s a zero-risk play,” Becanic said. “Quite honestly, it’s the least risky play because the worst-case scenario is it’s gonna end up on the goalie’s back. I’d sooner see that play than guys throwing it blind from behind the net.”

To watch the goal, see the Spud Kings’ “X” post.

The rest of the game

Shortly before Walker scored, DJ MacLeish potted a powerplay goal — something that’s been almost as rare as the Michigan for the Spud Kings lately. It was at that moment that the tides changed.

Previous to the first goal, the Spud Kings were constantly trapped in their own zone, desperate but unable to clear it. Even during their first powerplay of the game, they couldn’t seem to get anything going. Once MacLeish scored, though, something changed.

The pace would continue into the second period as Jackson Beach scored short-handed 20 seconds into the period, although Outliers forward Mason Keller also scored during the same penalty.

Evenly matched play drained the rest of the time on the clock, aside from a late goal by Andrew Schmidt to seal the Spud Kings’ win.

Also of note were the Spud Kings’ specialty jerseys, which were designed and sponsored by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The jerseys were auctioned off with all proceeds going to NFFF.

“The Spud Kings are coming”

When asked if he had anything else he wanted to add to his post-game interview, Walker chose to warn the competition.

“The Spud Kings are coming,” Walker said. “We’re rollin’.”

Saturday’s win bumped the Spud Kings up to fourth place — and the final playoff spot — in the NCDC Mountain Division standings. They’ve been playing leap frog with the Pueblo Bulls, each team jumping above the other with every win. The Bulls lost to the Provo Predators on Saturday.

The return of Matteo Mitrovic

Unless the Spud Kings and Outliers meet in the playoffs, this was Matteo Mitrovic’s last game in Idaho Falls. Mitrovic, whom the Spud Kings traded to the Outliers in early February, is the Spud Kings’ all-time leading scorer — an impressive feat for a defenseman.

The Spud Kings honored Mitrovic on several occasions during the game, announcing his accomplishments over the P.A. system during warmups and again after the final buzzer.

The end of the tunnel

With four games to go, the Spud Kings hope to make the most out of every moment. Becanic believes the key is to start strong.

“Be ready to play the first period in Ogden,” Becanic said when asked what the game plan would be. “We can’t worry about the second or the third or the fourth game — It’s silly. All we can do is be mentally ready to play next Friday in Ogden against the best team in the league.”

The Ogden game is on Friday, followed by a Saturday game against the Rock Springs Grizzlies. They return home the following weekend to close out the regular season with a double-header against the Predators.