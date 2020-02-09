Walking into a new world

Living life with unusual experiences feels desired yet feared by many. Some have the strength to walk into the unknown. Sean Jang, a freshman studying computer science, is one of the strong.

Jang, from South Korea, finished middle school in Dubai and continued into his junior year of high school there. While in Dubai, Jang experienced Muslim, American and European cultures first hand.

“I thought that was such a good experience, and I thought by coming here I could expand my views and understanding of the world,” Jang said.

After moving back to South Korea and finishing high school, Jang had to figure out what to do next. Jang has extended family that are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; through that connection, he made the decision to attend BYU-Idaho. Since arriving in Rexburg in Aug. 2019, Jang has enjoyed many experiences.

“It’s an awesome campus, honestly, I’m having so much fun going around and talking to people,” Jang said. “I feel like it’s a really comfortable and family-like community, and that’s what I like most about the people here.”

Living in such an intimate setting with Latter-day Saints, Sean’s exposure to the Church has grown. Between talks with his roommates and attending church meetings, Jang became a part of the culture.

“I understand the meaning behind (the sacrament) because my roommates explained it to me,” Jang said. “I really respect the process of the sacrament meeting.”

After making the sacrament part of his Sundays, Jang’s bishop began to take stewardship of him.

“I’m glad I can go there ’cause now Bishop notices if I don’t go and everyone is just so nice,” Jang said. “I feel so welcome. It’s just a good practice.”

As many lifelong Latter-day Saints know and many new members figure out, just showing up isn’t enough. Getting involved is required too; Jang now serves as the elder’s quorum activities coordinator.

“I just got a calling,” Jang said. “I didn’t have one last semester, and I never thought I would get one, but I’m excited.”

As a student at BYU-I, Jang accepts his responsibility to abide by the Honor Code, which doesn’t bother him.

“A lot of those things in the Honor Code were something I already lived by,” Jang said. “I just thought it would be very virtuous and a good thing to live by.”

Jang shows respect to his roommates and his fellow students by keeping the Honor Code along with keeping the Sabbath day holy.

“I don’t really have an opportunity to spend money on Sundays, but even if I did, I wouldn’t just because of everyone around me and out of respect.”

As Jang plans for future semesters, he looks forward to participating in activities the campus offers, specifically roller skating, and intends to continue enjoying the shared values on campus.