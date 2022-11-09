Home News Walking memory lane with the musical: Saints on the Seas
Walking memory lane with the musical: Saints on the Seas

By Pamela Paredes
The Historic Tabernacle Civic Center in Rexburg, Idaho hosted the return of the Saints on the Sea musical after 22 years.

In the early 2000s, Mark Robinette had the idea for the musical and brought Cori Connors to help create the 13 original songs they used for the musical.

“My family and I spent about a year studying journals, ship logs — reading whatever we could find to get inspired,” Cori Connors said in a Q&A after the musical.

Connors used the journal entries to create the songs that were performed.

“The first song I wrote was True North,” Connors said. “It was based on a journal … her name is Jean … she was a fun writer; she kept a journal that wasn’t just facts or dates. She kept a journal with images and feelings.”

The musical not only had the Rexburg Choir and Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra that were conducted by Diane Soelberg, but also had people dressed as pioneers and a film that worked together with the music.

Kurt Bestor, who is in charge of the Historic Tabernacle Civic Center building, said that it was a thank-you note to honor their sacrifices.

Bestor explained that the building where the musical takes place is one of the oldest buildings in Rexburg and requires maintenance. It was the place where Latter-day Saints would gather, but over time the church sold the building and started constructing what are now known as stake buildings.

Bestor is trying to do everything he can to save the building. At the end of the event, it was announced that all the money raised at the event will go to the maintenance of the Tabernacle.

Pamela Paredes
