Walking through the Louvre, a museum of wonders

Shoes and suitcases wobbled along the cobblestone road as tourists from around the world came to view the Louvre Museum. My friend Jean-Luc and I gleamed as we walked towards the 68-foot glass pyramid, the entrance to the museum.

The Louvre is a 652,300 square foot, 12th-century palace turned into a museum in Paris, France. This 4-floor structure includes 300 rooms, more than 380,000 objects and 35,000 works of art.

As we entered, we were immediately met by security and metal detectors. We descended the stairs into the main level with all of the stores, food carts and help desks.

I walked along the grey walls, sectioned by bricks of stone. These cool-toned tunnels led to a room holding original sculptures and architecture from the 12th-century.

In the center of the room sits an interactive, small scale version of the Louvre and it’s gardens. The display describes historical facts of the palace to its viewers.

Leaving the original ruins, we walked into the Egyptian area. The first object we saw was a sphinx statue, thousands of years old yet in great condition. Throughout the maze of rooms, we saw complex hieroglyphics, tombs and preserved remains.

My favorite part of the Egyptian collection was the mummy, fully intact along with the jars of their mummified insides and embalming tools. I stood fascinated as I stared at the wrapped body, protected by a large glass case.

We continued through the Louvre, walking up to the next floor which held ancient sculptures. These artworks depicted many stories and characters, both fictional and real. The marble carvings stood high above our heads and their details created movements in spaces where there were none, such as the flowing curves of their robes and hair.

We saw beautiful rooms decorated in gold. Each room’s ceiling is covered in one extremely large painting. We followed the rooms to the area where the Mona Lisa is kept. On our way there, we scanned the giant red hallways filled with other well-known paintings.

I found it peculiar that the 30.3 by 21.7-inch Mona Lisa, created by Leonardo da Vinci, was the only painting hung on a 32 by 22 foot wall. The line to see it up close was hours long. I spared myself the wait and looked at it from afar. I chose to take in the other beautiful paintings in the room which had much more room around them.

One specific painting that really stood out to me was an oil painting called “The Crucifixion”, painted by Paolo Veronese, made in 1584. It depicts Jesus Christ hung on the cross with a darkened cloudy sky above him. Mary, his mother, had fainted in Saint John’s arms. There is a woman covered in a long yellow cloak near the right corner, symbolizing grief. This beautiful painting stopped me in my tracks as I took in it’s significance.

My favorite painting I found was “Deluge,” a large painting frome Anne-Louis Girodet de Roussy-Trioson that hangs nearly as tall as the ceiling. This artwork depicts a family struggling to survive during the biblical flood. The father is shown grabbing at his wife’s hand who has fainted while their children cling on to her. The painting evoked many emotions as I took in the history, feeling a mix of awe and sympathy when taking in the scene of panic before me.

Another favorite painting of mine was “The Young Martyr,” this oil painting showed a young woman in white floating in a dark river bay with her hands tied. This is based on a true event where a young Christian woman’s body was found in the river. Romans had thrown her in because she would not renounce her faith. The artist, Paul Delaroche had recently suffered the loss of his young wife, thus creating this painting as a relation to the sacrifice of youth.

After walking the halls of paintings, Jean-Luc and I managed to go back through the mazed building and find the exit. The fall air felt refreshing after hours of walking through the museum. We walked out into the warm air and enjoyed the sunset as we relaxed in the Louvre’s beautiful garden among green rows of trimmed hedges.