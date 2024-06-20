Up the creaking stairs of a historic building on Main Street rests the Wanderful Workshop, a business transformed into a Harry Potter-inspired workshop that offers wands, potions and magical merchandise.

Upon entering the second-floor office space, aspiring wizards may feel as if they have stepped straight into Diagon Alley. The shop is decorated with a variety of curated pieces such as a dragon head sculpture, the legendary Hogwarts sorting hat and a mini-fridge filled with glassy bottles of butterbeer.

Wanderful Workshop debuted earlier this year as the towns first and only wand-making workshop.

Jared Gustin, owner and creator of Wanderful Workshop, says the inspiration for the business came from time spent with his five children.

“Me ​and ​my ​kids ​are ​huge ​fantasy ​fans,” Gustin said. “​Lord ​of ​the ​Rings, ​the ​Hobbit, ​​Harry ​Potter. ​I ​have ​been ​making ​wands ​with ​my ​kids for ​years ​now. ​We ​just ​make ​them ​ourselves and ​we ​thought ​it ​was ​pretty ​fun, ​​and ​we ​noticed ​that ​a ​lot ​of ​other ​people ​enjoy ​it ​too. ​So ​I ​thought ​it’d ​be ​fun ​to ​kind ​of ​bring ​a ​magical ​shop ​to ​Rexburg.”

Customers can choose between creating their own magical potion or a customized wand. It costs $7 to make a potion or $25 to make a wand.

The workshop offers hardwood wands, hand crafted by Gustin, with the choice of a custom handle and magical core to be sealed inside the hollowed wand.

True to the Harry Potter world of wizardry, each magical core is a string related to qualities of the wand and the wizard. Options include werewolf, fairy, unicorn, dragon, phoenix and goblin core strings.

The lore behind the wand core from Harry Potter describes three Supreme Cores: Unicorn hair, dragon heartstring and phoenix feather. According to J.K. Rowling, unicorn hair wands are the most faithful to their owner and produce the most consistent magic to the wizard. Dragon heartstring wands provide the most power but are considered temperamental and often associated with the Dark Arts. Phoenix feather wands are the rarest but are capable of the greatest range of magic.

After the wand has been glued together, patrons sit to paint their wand however they like. Wands can also be decorated with copper or silver wire, leather or gemstones.

The workshop also offers potion making, where patrons can choose a potion bottle and use special vials of sparkling metallic paints and colors to create a custom concoction. They can then name their potion using a quill and ink to write on a special tag to attach to the bottle.

In addition to crafts, Wanderful Workshop sells a variety of medieval and wizard-themed goods such as leather bound journals, quill and ink sets, dice for role playing games such as Dungeons and Dragons, and more.





Gustin originally moved to Idaho after his service in the military because he felt it was a better place to raise his children. A true Gryffindor, Gustin’s passion for the whimsical allowed him to see an opportunity to appeal to fellow fantasy fans when he moved to the area.

“For ​a ​couple ​years ​now,” Gustin said, “​I’ve ​wanted ​to ​create ​a ​shop ​like ​this because ​I ​used ​to ​live ​in ​Twin ​Falls, ​and ​I’d ​be ​driving ​around ​with ​my ​kids, ​and ​I ​would ​always ​say, ‘Wouldn’t ​it ​be ​fun ​if ​we ​can ​go ​to ​a ​shop ​and ​just make ​wands ​and ​make ​potions ​and ​stuff ​like ​that?‘ ​They ​always ​thought ​it’d ​be ​so ​fun.”

Recently, Wanderful Workshop expanded its offerings to include medieval-style weapons in addition to the potions and wands.

“(Now, we are) carrying ​more ​swords ​and ​blades ​and ​kind ​of ​fantasy ​weapons ​and ​stuff,” Gustin said. “Just ​because ​I ​always ​loved ​that ​when ​I ​was ​a ​kid, ​I’d ​gone ​to ​a ​shop ​like ​that, and ​they’re ​rare.”

Wanderful Workshop is located at 18 E Main Street in Rexburg next to the Family Crisis Center. Further updates and information about the workshop can be found on their Instagram here.