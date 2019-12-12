WATCH: A taste of home

When she first came to BYU-Idaho, Sherry Chen did not know how to cook. She also couldn’t find food that had the same taste that she enjoyed back home in China. That’s why Chen, a senior studying child development, was determined to learn how to cook.

“I started to cook because I missed the food from home,” Chen said.

Chen started by watching cooking videos on YouTube. She then downloaded some recipe apps to help. She even got some recipes from her family back in China.

Chen faced many challenges when she started cooking.

“I needed to learn how to control the temperature when cooking, learn about different ingredients and improve my lousy knife skills,” Chen said.

One of the foods Chen creates regularly is wontons. She makes wontons with meat fillings and vegetables, then cooks them with soup.

“I did not know how to cook before. Even now I still don’t think I know how to cook, but I really enjoy cooking,” Chen said.

Being able to cook allows Chen to relax while still learning valuable skills.

“It might take lots of effort to learn how to cook, but once you take time to learn it, you will see the fun part of it,” Chen said.