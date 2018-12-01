WATCH: BYU-I students turn up the talent

Every Tuesday night, between 50 and 200 students gather in The Crossroads to listen to their peers show off their talents. BYU-I’s Open Mic Night is a chance for anyone with a musical talent to sing, play or both and get some performance experience.

Open Mic Night has a laid-back environment. Many students go just to listen, some specifically to perform, and some decide what they are there for the night of.

“It’s not really something that you plan,” said Jenny VanDerwerken, a junior studying communication.

Although on this specific night there was some trouble with the mics, participants had no problem performing without them, and the audience gathered closer, creating an intimate setting.

This Open Mic Night featured plenty of guitars, voices, piano, a ukulele and a percussionist.

Songs performed ranged from Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out of Heaven,” to “Un Poco Loco” from Disney’s Coco. Audience members quickly warmed up to the performers and even clapped along to the beat occasionally.

“There were definitely a few performances that I liked a lot,” said Caley Frerichs, a sophomore majoring in marriage and family studies. “I don’t know their names, but I liked a few of them.”

Open Mic Nights are every Tuesday night from 8 to 9:30 pm in The Crossroads.