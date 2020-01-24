WATCH: BYU-Idaho students tryout for Rexburg Cheer and Stunt team

A line of BYU-Idaho students gathered in the main area of the AirBound Tumbling and Cheer gym at 9 p.m. on Jan. 16 as they warmed up for the Rexburg Cheer and Stunt team tryouts.

Before the tryouts began, the room quieted as the group huddled together and bowed their heads to ask for the Spirit to be present.

Each candidate received an identification number on their arm or leg in order for judges to score each person’s individual performance. They took deep breaths as they began their individual performances.

The five judges sat with pens in hand, ready to evaluate the performances.

Jessica Miller, a senior studying child development and captain of the team, gave insight on what the judges looked for.

“What I look for is someone who can follow directions, someone who is willing to work really hard and someone who does not make excuses or give up,” Miller said.

The tryout had different sections designed to help showcase a variety of skill sets and talents. These skills included tumbling, group performance, jumps, group stunts and partner stunts.

The audience remained quiet as each candidate performed a stunt.

When someone failed to perform to their best ability, they tried again until they got it right. After each performance, other participants clapped and cheered to encourage each other and bring a team spirit into the gym.

Gensen Stocking, a freshman studying biology, said he has been cheering for a total of one week. He always had the desire to be a part of a team and just recently found the courage to do so. Stocking encourages his fellow students at BYU-Idaho to not be afraid to try new things.

“Just in one week I went bounds beyond what I would be able to do,” Stocking said.

Adessa Judd, a sophomore studying psychology, and Gabe Champion, a junior studying construction management, have previously participated on the team and feel like they have created a family here in Rexburg. Their team, which came together after the discontinuation of the cheer program on campus, helped them continue to pursue something they love.

The team has many goals they plan to achieve with their new team members. According to both captains, the first half of the semester will consist of a regular training routine to help all team members prepare for optimal performance.





Lexie Halle, a senior studying art and co-captain of the team, said they plan to have practice three times a week. They will prepare to perform for Rexburg’s Got Talent, cheer at the Madison Dragon’s soccer games, volunteer to help around the community, host private parties and attend other activities as they arise.

Participating students received their team results by midnight on Jan. 16. Students interested in joining the team in future semesters or following the team’s activities can get more details on their website.