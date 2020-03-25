WATCH: Everyone has a story worth telling

The red light blinks and the story flows. Logan Browning starts finding the story waiting to be told. With each episode recorded, hundreds are listening and thousands are waiting for their tales to be told.

Browning, a junior studying virtual design and construction, is a firm believer that everyone has something unique about them and a tale worth telling.

Browning has always been an avid podcast listener since he’s able to discover more about sports, TV shows, movies and more through different podcasts. He enjoyed podcasts so much that he decided to launch his own.

At first, Browning wanted to highlight professors at BYU-Idaho; however, he needed to choose a subject that could be carried out for a longer period of time, since he would not be in college forever.

He then created the Be Unique podcast to discuss people’s life stories; as Browning interviews different people, he highlights their most unique characteristics.

He first started interviewing his friends to create a platform for his podcast. After he had a few episodes established, he branched out and asked professors and people in the workforce back in his hometown of Chicago.

While attending BYU-I, he hopes that someday — through building a network and name for himself — he will interview celebrities and tell their story.

When he continues to hear others’ stories, he searches for things that make them who they are. As he tries to perfect his skills as an interviewer, he has learned more about a deeper meaning in life through the stories he helps to tell.

“I can always take my podcast with me wherever I go because I will always be surrounded by someone who has a unique story to tell,” Browning said.

When Browning sees an opportunity to challenge himself, he takes it, even if he knows he will more than likely fail. He feels that this is the quality that makes him unique.

“Learning from others’ experiences helps us become better people,” Browning said. “From that, we can embrace each other, help each other get through difficulties that are similar and do what we are supposed to do as humans and take care of each other.”

Through running this podcast, Browning learned how to pay closer attention to people and how to recognize what is unique about them, even if they aren’t intentionally telling their stories.