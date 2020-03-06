WATCH: Find peace amidst chaos

Excited chatter fills the air as the gallery doors swing open. The room floods with over a hundred students, faculty and art enthusiasts. Thoughts are exchanged between friends as they move from painting to painting. Amid the subtle chaos, there is peace in the air. A quiet individual stands in the corner. He doesn’t understand most of the English words that swim around him, but everyone wants to meet him and shake his hand: a hand that not only created the art on display but shared God’s love with every stroke.

As the gallery filled with more and more people, artist Jorge Cocco Santangelo smiled. He is excited to touch the hearts of the world.

“Art touches people in different ways,” Santangelo said. “It depends on their individual preparation level. What they are going through in life at the moment affects how they perceive the art. Some people will be touched by one piece and one by another.”

“All the paintings are so sacred in nature,” said Madison Moss, a junior studying theatre studies. “I love his dedication. That takes a lot of time and effort and practice.”

The stories represented in the picture seem to jump off the walls. These canvases hold much more than paint. These canvases tell a story; a story that may not be obvious to the eye but can be felt by the heart.

58 years ago, a pair of young men in white shirts and ties knocked on Santangelo’s door. Once he opened the door, there was no way it could ever be shut again. He asked question after question. He feasted on the words the missionaries shared and couldn’t seem to get enough. Once Santangelo got his hands on a copy of the Book of Mormon, there was no going back.

After his baptism, Santangelo wanted a way to share his gratitude for the Book of Mormon. Art is how he gives back.

“I owe a lot to the Book of Mormon, it was the basis for my conversion and so I felt a responsibility to paint the Book of Mormon,” Santangelo said. “Also, it gave me the great satisfaction to know that the savior himself visited these people.”

Even though the eyes in the gallery were glued to the frames, they were not able to see the hard work and thought that was dedicated to each piece.

“The moment that you have to include the Savior in the painting brings a lot of commitment in order to do the right thing,” Santangelo said. “I feel a very strong responsibility and commitment to perform to the best of my ability and with every piece I finish it gives me confidence that I have done my best, but I also feel the weight of doing my very best and to continue to improve.”

Feet began to make their way out of the gallery. Smiles crossed many faces as the people left, filled with the peace Santangelo shared with them.