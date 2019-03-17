Ground broken in Pocatello for a new temple

Today in Pocatello, the sun warmed the backs of hundreds of people who gathered en masse on the open hill, which had been covered in snow only two days before.

Tammy Mulkey, a BYU-Idaho alumna living in town, walked over a mile and a half to join them. She wasn’t sure if she’d be able to get on the grounds or not. But once she arrived, she felt like she needed to stay. She hadn’t been to a temple groundbreaking since 2005, in Rexburg.