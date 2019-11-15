WATCH: Media sales field trip to Idaho Falls

On Nov. 1, students from the Communication Department traveled to Idaho Falls to explore media companies.

The first stop on the trip was News-Press & Gazette Co. of Idaho. NPG of Idaho is a media station that owns television channels like KIFI, KXPI, and KIDK. Students participated in a presentation and a Q&A session. They also toured the station departments and the newsroom.

The second stop was Sand Hill Media Group. Sand Hill is home to seven radio stations in southeast Idaho. Students had a Q&A session about radio business and sales.

Students said they learned more about media sales strategies like negotiation and managing relationships with clients.