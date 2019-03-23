PHOTO GALLERY: Meet the Grovers

For the past decade, two English scholars have taught students to enjoy literature and composition together.
David and Emily Grover both went through grad school and PhD programs while teaching undergraduates, falling in love, getting married, and having three kids. Their favorite place in the world is Scotland, where they spent their honeymoon. Now they are coming up on their ten year anniversary of teaching at BYU-Idaho and their marriage.
Shortly after their wedding, both Emily and David got into Texas Tech for PhD programs. Emily got her full time job at BYU-I in the English Department while they were both working on their dissertations.
David is an adjunct professor in the English Department. They balance their time on campus and being with their kids by taking turns who is on campus and who is in class. This means there are often long hours spent grading and writing articles.
The Grovers share an office, but they are rarely there at the same time but the office is full top to bottom with books they’ve collected and been given by different people at the three universities they have taught at. There are entire collections of authors hidden on the top shelf of their offices.
David said, “My entire dissertation was written between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. over the course of a year and a half.”
They prefer the schedule of working on and off for hours throughout the day rather than 9 to 5. Family is their top priority. There are pictures of their kids and wedding all over their office.
“Generally, neither of us stops working until 10 o’clock at night with grading and lesson planning,” Emily said.
They realized this is a tricky way of living but embrace it because their life is full of things they love. They have a family, scholarship and students and a full busy life that they love.
“Spending time together is our default setting; the hard part is getting out of the house to go to work. Every day is so busy, it goes by in a blink,” Emily said while talking about balancing time with their family and working.
Anyone in their classes can see how much they love to teach English. They dedicate so much of their time to their students and help them learn to appreciate literature. Emily said sometimes it is crazy keeping up with everything, but there is not anything she isn’t grateful for.
