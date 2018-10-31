WATCH: On your mark, get set, SCARE!

Friday night, ghosts, ghouls and Batman came together for the Halloween Haunted Run around campus. Racers came in costumes of all shapes and sizes to compete for the pumpkin pail prize.

“Basically, we have a bunch of volunteers out there that will be popping out scaring runners as they run through the gardens, then to the orchards, and then up and around the grass fields and back to the stadium,” said Alyssa Selander, a senior studying recreation management who helped organize the race.

This was the first time the Halloween Haunted Run has been done on campus. Student Activities came up with the idea and implemented it.

The director of the race was Kaleb Wagner, a junior studying data science. Wagner said the race took a lot of work and required the planning team to make a lot of adjustments to the original idea.

“We wanted to get a lot of people to come, and a lot of people are kind of put off by 5K run,” Wagner said. “We wanted to make it interesting, so we cut a mile off so now it’s only two miles.”

As the race prepared to begin, dozens of costume-wearing runners lined up at the starting line, wearing costumes as creepy as ghosts and as silly as Napoleon Dynamite.

Shane Davenport, a junior studying software engineering, went to the race dressed as Batman. He did this partly to keep warm in the thick outfit and partly to give himself the speed and strength of Batman.

During the race, screams could be heard across campus as racers were scared by more than 20 dressed-up volunteers. The volunteers’ costumes included dinosaurs, ghosts, zombies and clowns.

“Clowns,” said Victoria Hanks, a freshman majoring in general studies. “I’m terrified of clowns.”

Hanks and her running partner, Jeffrey Levie, a junior studying exercise physiology, said the run turned out to be very scary, especially when they became lost.

The victors of the race were Austin Croft, a senior studying welding engineering technology, and John Coombs, a sophomore studying biology. Croft came in second place and Combes in first.

The second place prize was a small pumpkin shaped bucket stuffed with candy and propel drink powder. The first place winner received a large orange pail with a jack-o’-lantern face.

“There were spiders and creepy girls in masks with machetes and zombies popping out of bushes,” Croft said. “It was like something out of walking dead.”