WATCH: Pokémon Go unites fans on community day

Hundreds people gathered on campus Saturday, Oct. 12, for Pokémon Go community day. Students gathered in multiple places across campus, however the most popular meeting spot was near the Thomas E. Ricks building.

“Community day usually happens every first or second weekend of the month. It’s a three-hour event on either Saturday or Sunday,” said Jacob Rasmussen, a senior studying accounting.

When the event started, players walked around all over BYU-Idaho campus looking for items and catching Pokémon.

Rasmussen said Trapinch, a Ground Type Pokémon, appeared more frequently Saturday. If players evolved them to Flygon, the final form of Trapinch, by Saturday afternoon, Flygon learned a new skill that he could only learn during the event.

Throughout the event, players checked each other’s progress of the many Pokémon they got and if they got rare Shiny Pokémon.

Saturday’s event was more than catching Pokémon; “It is a time to get to meet some new friends, sending friend requests to each other, and exchange your event pictures with others on social media,” said Eva Liao, a senior studying psychology.

The next Pokémon Go community day is on November 16. Chimchar, a fire type Pokémon, is expected to appear more frequently. There is a Rexburg Discord group chat where players arrange activities and team up for gym battles to catch Pokémon. For more information on the “Rexburg Pokémon Go” Discord group, click here.