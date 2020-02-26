WATCH: Rexburg ordinance affects snowball fights

On Oct. 7, 1981, Ordinance 639 was signed and became an addition to the law in Rexburg. In section II it states, “It shall be unlawful for any person within the City limits of Rexburg, Idaho, to willfully or carelessly throw stone, stick, snowball, egg, bomb, missile, or other substance whereby any person is hit, or any window broken or any property injured or destroyed.”

For many Rexburg residents, the question arises, is having a snowball fight legal within the city limits?

For some students, Ordinance 639 section II, also known as the snowball ordinance, isn’t meant to hinder fun in the snow, it’s meant to protect people.

“It makes sense,” said Erin Zaugg, a sophomore studying art. “Given how cold it gets in Rexburg, the chances of injuring someone with an icy snowball is super high and honestly, that would seriously suck.”

However, when light fluffy snow begins to fall, it can be tempting to start a snowball fight.

“I don’t see the problem with fresh snow,” Zaugg said. “If it’s soft, then yeah, a snowball fight with a few friends seems totally fine.”

Many people agree that a voluntary snowball fight is acceptable.

“We don’t go out looking for people that are having voluntary snowball fights and throwing things,” said Stephen Zollinger, the Rexburg city attorney. “In the event that someone is throwing snowballs at people without their permission, we do like the police to have the ability to make it uncomfortable for the person who is throwing the snowballs.”

The snowball ordinance isn’t meant to stop people from having a snowball fight in their backyard; it’s meant to keep people from being harassed or harmed.

“No portion of it is forced with an eye towards turning someone into a criminal,” Zollinger said. “We occasionally use it in an effort to help people understand that not everyone likes having things thrown at them.”