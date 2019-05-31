WATCH: She learned to breathe fire at FHE

Sharing is caring!











For students walking around campus in search of fire breathing Pokemon, they might be interested in learning about BYU-Idaho’s fire-breathing student.

Kaylee Baker, a junior studying communication, learned to breath fire in middle school. Her brother was in charge of the Family Home Evening activity that night and taught the family how to breath fire.

Video by Scroll TV Reporter Joseph Tyre

“I practiced for a few years and started teaching the neighbor, then after I left for college, I started teaching others professionally” Baker said.

Breathing fire isn’t Bakers only talent. She breaks arrows, bends rebar on the soft spot of her neck, walks across broken glass without cutting herself and knows how to walk over hot coals.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Grace Wride of the Scroll

Baker said she wants people to know that fire breathing is not dangerous. She feels many people have a negative view of fire breathing and that is unfair.

“I have never had anyone get hurt when training with me,” Baker said. “The only people that I know who have been hurt while fire breathing are people who tried to do it without professional supervision.”