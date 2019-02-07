WATCH: Students prepare for Friday’s 3-Point and Slam Dunk contests

Sharing is caring!











Students are jumping and shooting baskets in preparation for the 3-Point, Short Person Slam Dunk and Slam Dunk Competition this Friday in the John W. Hart Gym.

This year’s competition will also feature a performance from Ricks Sticks, the Pro Form Airborne Jump Rope Team and a chance for the audience to win free food from The Crossroads.

Students tried out last week for the competitions. The winners of the competitions get free dining dollars from The Crossroads.

Ryan White, a junior studying business management, is participating in the 3-Point competition.

“It’s harder than you think, you’ve got to shoot faster than you usually would,” White said.

White scored 19 three-point shots in his tryout. He also hopes students come out to watch people compete and meet new people.

Will Barlow, a sophomore majoring in international studies, is competing in the Slam Dunk competition.

“I grew up playing basketball with my family,” Barlow said. “I never really had the confidence to try out for basketball … I started practicing dunking and that was it.”

Volunteers who help put on the 3-Point and Slam Dunk competitions are also excited about the events.

“It’s always fun to see the 3-point shootout because I’ve always seen the professional 3-point shootout,” said Samantha Casebolt, a volunteer working at the tryouts. Casebolt encourages students to be aware of activities like the 3-Point and Slam Dunk competitions.

“I love being able to see the creative dunks, I love everyone coming out and doing their best,” said Andie Von Colln, the volunteer coordinator for the tryouts.

Von Colln is most excited to see the Slam Dunk competition.

“It’s always been my dream to jump high, so I live vicariously through the guys that can jump really high,” Van Colln said.

Tickets for the Slam Dunk and 3-Point Shootout are $2. Tickets can be purchased at the Ticket Office.