WATCH: Students unite together to pray for Hong Kong

BYU-Idaho students gathered together at the University Courtyard apartments on Nov. 17 to pray and fast for people in Hong Kong. They were joined by students from BYU, BYU-Hawaii and Hong Kong who were concurrently fasting and praying.

Victoria Lau, a junior at BYU-Idaho studying data science, organized this event with her friends from the other two schools and through Facebook.

“I wish people see this event as an uplifting experience,” Lau said. “There are too many negative news stories and we hope people have a spiritual experience with this event.”

A total of 28 students from BYU-I participated, as well as 41 students from BYU and 30 from BYU-Hawaii.

During the meeting, participants shared testimonies and then went to different locations to have a short lesson and share spiritual thoughts.

Kenny Yue, a senior studying geospatial computing, shared what he thought of the event.

“The experience is great,” Yu said. “It is really nice to have many people who care about Hong Kong to come together, pray and fast, and put effort in. It gives people hope, even if we are far away.”

At the end of the event, Lau invited everyone to share what they learned at the event on social media to spread the positive energy.

For more information about the events in Hong Kong, click here.

Lau said she felt the spirit was guiding and organize them in this event.

“We invite everyone to pray for those people who are suffering all over the world,” Lau said.