WATCH: Taking down the king pin

Doug Griffith, a senior studying mechanical engineering, was crowned the bowling champion after winning the cosmic bowling tournament hosted by Student Activities in the Strike Zone Bowling Alley on Nov. 1.

Griffith competed against five other bowlers in the black lights of the bowling alley. The bowler with the highest combined total of three games was declared the intramural champion. This was the first time Student Activities organized the tournament as an individual competition rather than a team sport.

“We had some really competitive guys,” said Joshua Arevalo, a senior studying mechanical engineering and a Student Activities game manager. “We had some guys that just came out to have fun. I think everyone had a really good time. I think it was a really good success. Bowling is always a very fun environment, so just getting more involvement would be awesome.”

As the winner, Griffith received a blue t-shirt with “Intramural Champion 2019” printed on the front. Griffith said he was proud of his performance, especially with the competition he faced. He wanted to relish in the moment before he had to return to his studies.

“I feel great,” Griffith said. “I feel good. I have to go do some homework now, so that’s a bummer. I’m glad I got to meet another fellow bowler. He bowls pretty good.”

Griffith bowled 149 in his first game, 163 in his second and 190 in his final game, adding up to a total of 502. In the tenth frame of his last game, he scored three strikes, resulting in a turkey. The second-place bowler scored 475.

“I bowled pretty good,” Griffith said. “I’m happy with what I did. The guy I was bowling with actually did a really good job. For the first two games, we were almost tied. For the third game there was a lot of pressure on both of us.”

Griffith signed up for the tournament with the mindset of winning, relying on his several years of experience. He says he would definitely compete again next time.

“I signed up for the bowling tournament because I thought I could win it,” Griffith said. “I’ve been bowling for a pretty long time. I really came to win, and I’m glad I did that.”