WATCH: Transitioning from piano to organ

Instruments have been used throughout history as a way of worship. The upcoming Hymn Festival utilizes instruments and voice to do the same.

Erin Jossie, a senior majoring in organ performance, will be playing new hymns at the upcoming Hymn Festival. However, his isn’t her first time at the festival.

“I’ve participated in multiple Hymn Festivals,” Jossie said. “Who doesn’t want to play a new hymn that no one’s ever heard before?”

Jossie began her musical journey at a young age. She was first taught the piano from her mom and a neighbor. Her brother was the first to be interested in the organ, but she was the one who eventually learned.

“I took a few lessons in my teenage years but didn’t have a chance to practice a whole lot and didn’t go very far,” Jossie said. “My first real experience with the organ was here at college. I started in the group organ class that Sister Parkinson teaches. It’s a wonderful class and I highly recommend it to anyone that wants to play.”

Jossie has been assigned two pieces for the upcoming Hymn Festival.

“This semester I have been assigned ‘{“With Hearts Now Knit Together’ and ‘I Long to See the Savior’s Face’. There’s always a wide variety of types of hymns and types of songs,” Jossie said.

The Hymn Festival will occur on Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m. in the Eliza R. Snow building.