Vox Meridian Q&A

Video by Garrett Elton and article by Reese Sanders

Introductions

Dallan Campbell: “I’m Dallan Campbell. This is my second year of college and I’m studying psychology. Oh, I’m also the singer.”

Randy Hathaway: “My name is Randy Hathaway. I am a senior in [communications] and I play the bass.”

Aaron Carling: “I’m the drummer of the band and I’m from Billings, Montana. This is my sophomore year and I’m studying [communications] as well.”

Jed Fossati: “I’m Jedrick Cassidey. I’m from New Orleans, Louisiana. I’ve been here for too many semesters [studying economics]. Apparently not enough, because I’m not graduating yet. I’m the guitarist.”

When did you guys form as a group?

Fossati: “Well, I think Dallan and I are the last of the initial members. Our old members moved away… But we’ve been together since last December.”

Vox Meridian; how did you guys decide on that name, and is there any meaning behind it?

Carling: “I wasn’t here for when the name was created, but it sounded like a momentous occasion because it translates roughly to “voice of the afternoon” in Latin. And we only got that name because we just practiced a lot in the afternoon, and still do to this day.”

What kind of struggles did you face when you were starting to come together?

Fossati: “The main struggles we’re having too many fans, making too much money. You know, fame. Fame kills. It really does.”

Hathaway: “After your seventh yacht, what else is there to buy?”

Fossati: “In all honesty, we didn’t really have band drama.”

Hathaway: “This is my first productive band by such a margin. We get along really well. There’s no drama or anything. For most bands, I cannot say the same. Somebody just can never get their crap together or show up to practice.”

Carling: “But, I mean, if anybody is late, it’s Dallan.”

Campbell: “That’s true.”

You played for a radio station and were interviewed by them?

Fossati: “So we performed in Rexburg’s Got Talent and we ended up winning. As part of that, K.I.D. News Radio reached out to us and said, ‘hey, we have a cover studio every Friday morning.‘”

“They wanted us to go on there and play a cover. Then we also played one of our originals. It was just cool that they reached out to us… It was really fun.”

Carling: “I never played so early.”

Campbell: “Yeah, it was like eight o’clock in the morning, or something.”

What do you say is your best performance so far?

Fossati: “It was when we won the Rexburg’s Got Talent competition. We did Hey Jude. You know, it’s a crowd pleaser. At the end, the crowd can sing along and everyone’s up on their feet. The energy was high. It was just a lot of fun.”

Was that the expectation you had for the Rexburg’s Got Talent?

Fossati: “Not at all.”

Hathaway: “We were surprised… We’re hoping to come in the top five or something. I guess, technically, we did.”

Carling: “Number one is in the top five.”

What was the funniest moment for your group?

Fossati: “It was the very first time we got together to practice as a complete band. We’re playing our first song and it sounded great.”

“Maybe halfway through the song, the downstairs neighbor wasn’t a fan of our loudness, of course. He comes up and he’s banging on the door. We’re playing so loud cause there’s drum kit… We don’t even notice. He starts hitting it so hard, the door is, like, coming inside.”

Carling: “The door was out of the frame.”

Fossati: “We open the door and he’s like, ‘This ends now!’ Well, he said he’s calling the cops. He said we’re not to play at this apartment complex ever again and asked us a bunch of rhetorical questions.”

Carling: “‘Who do you think you are?’ ‘You do know this is a complex, right?'”

Fossati: “So we changed our practice venue but it was an interesting first band practice.”

Carling: “Respect your neighbors.”