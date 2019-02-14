WATCH: Winner of dunk contest is dunking more than just basketballs

Sharing is caring!











Dan Heintz, a sophomore studying business management, jumps off the ground towards the ten-foot tall rim, spins 360 degrees and throws down a powerful slam — cementing himself as slam dunk competition winner for the second year in a row.

Along with the slam dunk competition, students competed for the assisted slam dunk and three-point competition title on Friday night. The assisted dunk contest involved a two-foot ramp allowing shorter contestants the opportunity to showcase their hops. Bryan Cuellar, a sophomore studying finance, came out on top as assisted slam dunk competition winner.

“It was great being with all the guys: we all play basketball together,” Cuellar said. The winners and runner-ups of the competitions received gift cards to The Crossroads. Cuellar revealed what he plans to spend his dining dollars on: “Chick-fil-A is really good and so is Gyros — I love those two.”

Along with dunking basketballs, Heintz will also be dunking Chick-fil-A nuggets.

“It’s fantastic,” Heintz said. “The most exciting part is definitely $250 for dining. All Chick-fil-A.”

Winners and losers alike cheered on their opponents and threw around high fives. Though contestants were all smiles, not all were satisfied with their performance.

“You can plan on me winning it next time,” said Hannah Hanson, a sophomore studying public health, who competed in the three-point competition.

The Slam Dunk contest happens every winter semester.