Watch: Zombies and Zumba

Monsters, ghouls and skeletons gathered in the John W. Hart building gym for a Halloween-themed fitness dance party on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

According to Karley Manning, a sophomore studying elementary education and lead student over the event, the dance focused on three styles: high fit, Latin jam and Zumba.

“Fitness activities are really popular at BYU-I and we wanted to do an activity that incorporated all kinds of fitness,” Manning said. “There are different kinds of fitness dance, so we have our instructors switching off throughout the night so everybody will get to experience the different styles.”

Strobe lights, fog, streamers and fluorescent lights accessorized the gym. The dance instructors led dances to songs such as Thriller and Monster Mash.

“We couldn’t resist a Halloween themed dance party,” said Caia Wheeler, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies who was dressed as a skeleton. “It’s not often we are allowed to wear different clothing, so people like to take advantage of the opportunities of the fitness classes.”

Characters such as a shimmery purple dragon girl, a towering panda, a ladybug, a macabre skeleton, an eerie scarecrow and a princess with a dragon backpack danced throughout the night.

“We get about a thousand students a week coming to these fitness classes,” said Lisa Robison, the activities advisor. “We feel personal invitation is better than handing flyers out, but we used mostly word-of-mouth to attract students to come to this event.”

About 180 people attended, including the 20 volunteers and six instructors.