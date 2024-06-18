On Saturday the Water Lantern Festival celebrated its return to Idaho Falls for the second time.

The event was held at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing from 6 to 10 p.m.

The Water Lantern Festival is an experience where people come together with their families, friends and the community to celebrate their lives and the lives of those who have passed away.

This event takes place all over the country and has recently started to expand into other countries like Canada.

The event was hosted by multiple organizations including Water.org, Idaho Central Credit Union, One World and One World Lantern Festival LLC.

The main headquarters of the Water Lantern Festival organization is located in Logan, Utah.

The Water Lantern Festival website mentions why people attend the event, including the following:

— Healing

— Reflection

— Connection

— Love

— Celebrating the present

— Remembering the past

— Planning for the future

— Overcoming personal challenges

— Setting goals

— Spreading joy

“It’s a time when attendees can celebrate the people they have lost,” said Shaylee Quick, social media specialist. “And they can celebrate the lives they are living right now. My favorite thing about the event is seeing everyone come together, and it’s a peaceful event.”

The festival included local vendors selling jewelry, mugs, clothes and soaps. Idaho Central Credit Union and local food trucks like The Corndog Company were also present.

The festival included live music performances, yoga, a scavenger hunt, card games and cornhole.

Juniper Jewels Co, a local vendor, attended the Water Lantern Festival selling hypoallergenic, water- and tarnish-resistant, goldfield and sterling silver jewelry. Juniper Jewels Co is owned by Ashley Youngstrom.

“She came last year and was a vendor here, and it was a really great experience for her and so she wanted to do it again,” said Youngstrom’s mother.

Just Jewels Boutique Idaho was another local vendor at the Water Lantern Festival. The owners of the business are Julee Posyluzny and her daughter Mandy Posyluzny.

Julee Posyluzny makes baby swaddles with matching headbands, beanies, onesies, aprons, hair ties, bracelets and more.

Mandy Posyluzny remodels T-shirts from thrift stores by acid washing and tie-dying them.

“I heard about the festival, and I was interested in seeing it. And then I investigated a little bit more and found out that they had vendors, so I thought, ‘Well, that’d be a fun way to see one.’ We’d never been to the Water Lantern Festival and so we decided to be a vendor and experience it,” Julee Posyluzny said.

Participants began checking in at 6 p.m. to receive their lantern kits. Lantern designing was from 6-9 p.m., and the launch occurred between 9-10 p.m.

While the participants designed their lanterns, they shared why they were there and what they designed.

“It’s a chance for everybody here to get up on stage, and they kind of show off their lantern and tell why they’re here, what they’re letting go of or what they’re celebrating,” said Jonah Wasden, event coordinator. “Everybody just wants to share, and I feel like it’s a space where they feel comfortable with sharing. So that’s definitely a part where like you start to feel really good … and it’s positively affecting the community.”

The Water Lantern Festival will come back next year.

“It’s really healing to be able to physically let go of things that I’ve been holding onto and be able to hope for the future,” said Jenna Morrow, an attendee at the event.

In September, the Discovery Yoga Fest will be held in the same place, The Waterfront at Snake River Landing for the first time.

