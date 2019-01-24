Ways students can combat seasonal depression

Sharing is caring!











Seasonal affective disorder (SAD), otherwise known as seasonal depression, is “a depression that occurs each year at the same time, usually starting in fall, worsening in winter and ending in spring,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Chris Youngberg, a counselor at the BYU-Idaho Counseling Center, said that during the winter months in Rexburg, having symptoms of seasonal depression can be common among BYU-Idaho students.

Rexburg tends to have longer winter months, and many students come from warm and sunny places, Youngberg said. These students can experience changes in mood because they are not used to a cold weather climate and spend most of their time indoors.

Youngberg said another factor is the increase of stress students find themselves in daily due to homework and other responsibilities.

According to the Mayo Clinic, some symptoms of seasonal depression include consistently feeling down for most of the day, losing interest in activities, having low energy, having problems sleeping, having difficulty concentrating, feeling hopeless, worthless or guilty or experiencing uncharacteristic or sudden changes in appetite or weight.

Youngberg said some things that students can do to combat seasonal depression include going to the Counseling Center located in the Student Health Center, exercising 30 to 45 minutes for three to five times a week, staying on a healthy diet, getting seven to eight hours of sleep consistently, and interacting socially with those around them.

Fish oil and omega-3 supplements are also a good resource for students, Youngberg said. These will help students have an active mind more frequently.

If students need additional help, they can receive individual therapy by meeting with a BYU-Idaho counselor. Other on-campus resources include group therapy sessions and workshops.

Youngberg said the Wellness Center is also a good resource for students looking to improve their overall mood. He said the Wellness Center runs the Fit for Life program, another good resource for students to help interact with others, improve their physical fitness and release their emotions.

Students can also get involved in their ward by attending church and ward activities, Youngberg said. Those interactions can help improve mood.

Another option for students needing relief from seasonal depression could be light boxes, Youngberg said. Light boxes are “flat boxes with a side of translucent glass or plastic containing an electric light to provide an evenly-lighted flat surface or even illumination, such as in an art or a photography studio.”

As students are under a light box for a certain amount of time, it helps them focus and receive relief to be able to perform their tasks and remain in an optimistic mood.

During the winter months, students spend more time inside and less time remaining active. Youngberg said “students staying out of their head and getting involved in their lives is a productive way to overcome seasonal depression.”