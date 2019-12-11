Ways to win at working out in the winter

Exercise benefits every part of the body. Exercise allows the brain to release chemicals, making people happier and less stressed. Working out in the winter takes additional effort with shorter days and lower temperatures.

Here are five ways that students can get exercise in the winter.

1. Take a walk or go for a run

Avoid the cold and use the indoor track in the BYU-Idaho Center. The track includes lanes for both walking and running.

“I go running all the time,“ said Cami Lawson, a freshman studying exercise physiology. “Even in Rexburg when it’s cold outside, I still like to go running.”

2. Attend a fitness class

“I have taken an aerobics class and it was super fun,” said Jessica Leighton, a senior studying exercise physiology. “It is so much easier to exercise in a class because you’re in a group and everyone around you is doing the same thing.”

BYU-I offers a variety of free fitness classes for students to attend. Some fitness classes that are available to take are yoga, cycling, aerobics and water aerobics.

3. Join a sports team

BYU-I gives students opportunities to participate in various intramural sports. Some sports teams students can join are swimming, soccer and wrestling.

“Joining a sports team is a good way to make friends and still be able to exercise,” said Katie Llewellyn, a freshman studying sociology.

4. Go on a hike

On a warmer winter day, students take the opportunity to go on a hike. Idaho provides many places to go hiking near Rexburg. To find places to hike near Rexburg, visit the All Trails website.

5. Try home workouts

Students can create their own workouts to do in their apartment. Make a workout plan as an apartment for added accountability.

The ACE website offers 25 ideas of workouts to do at home. Make sure to stay active during the cold winter months.

