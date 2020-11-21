‘We can give thanks’

In his 9 1/2 decades on earth, President Russell M. Nelson has experienced the Great Depression, a world war, political strife, the death of his first wife and two of his daughters.

Despite that, he still gives thanks. Despite the struggles and anger, many feel now, he asked us to give thanks in our prayers.

“Counting our blessings is far better than recounting our problems,” President Nelson said.

To encourage us to count our blessings and be grateful, he asked everyone to do two things:

1. “I invite you, just for the next seven days, to turn social media into your own personal gratitude journal. Post every day about what you’re grateful for, who you are grateful for, and why you are grateful. At the end of seven days, see if you feel happier and more at peace. Use the hashtag #GiveThanks.”

2. “Let us unite in thanking God through daily prayer … Prayer brings forth miracles.”

For those interested in watching the video and hearing President Nelson’s message, the video can be found online.