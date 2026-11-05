We go where we look – Experience Europe 2026

Europe is all about the eye. Between the people and the sites, be sure to pack a curious gaze.

Hello! My name is Aliza Saunders, a senior studying communication. I traveled to Europe for the first time this semester. As part of the College of Business and Communication, I went to five countries in three weeks as part of the Experience Europe tour, studying business operations and touring cultural sites.

It’s hard to prepare for all the stares walking down the street. The person on a bench or sitting at a café will lock eyes with passersby and watch until they are out of sight.

Student Reporter Aliza Saunders standing on wall of the Prague Castle overlooking Prague, Czech Republic. Image Credit: Aliza Saunders

It’s an unnerving moment. But I, too, am guilty of staring. There is so much beauty in these countries. Places I had only read about before were right there, close enough to touch. We spend the days exploring after the mandatory business or cultural experiences. We’re maximizing the European experience by living among them. And it seems we return the favor by being incessantly American, a traveling band of young adults that are nothing short of interesting for the locals. I guess it’s a fair trade. We swarm their places of residence, and they get to coolly judge our travel.

I’m learning that places like Prague, Amsterdam and Salzburg are not exotic or unreachable. Rather, they are cities where history and modernity are side by side. When we walk through Delft, a historic town renowned for its signature hand-painted tiles, we stroll first by local markets and apartments.

A sacrament meeting in Prague takes us to a place with skyscrapers and apartments, not castles and cathedrals.

St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague, Czech Republic. Image Credit: Aliza Saunders

Every city has a tourist district, often an old town square, that we tourists flock to. I remember navigating unfamiliar streets for the first time in Prague, looking around in awe at the ‘city of a thousand spires.’ With a cathedral or monument on every block, we were told to separate the map by the towns. Old Town, Lesser Town and New Town are all distinctions to guide new travelers.

These places are very similar to America. With the exception of a few luxuries we take for granted, like air conditioning, free water or public restrooms, most everyone can speak to us. We easily find McDonald's in each place, sometimes more than one. Most students are working through buying Christmas gifts, and we stick to the essentials. German chocolate, Dutch tulips, Salzburg salt. Gathering reminders of the trip is about what we each find meaningful.

One day in Vienna, my group of friends went uptown for pasta and peace. We stuck out like a sore thumb, a few college students in a quiet district, but returned for the atmosphere the following evening. It was a nice change of pace from the hustle and bustle. There was less to look at but more to see. The locals out for a weekday dinner, the family walking home and the gym-goers picking up a motivational treat- each one living at a calm pace. I ponder the value of productivity. We are so busy back home. Maybe we are constantly watched because they wonder where we have to go in such a hurry.

Neuschwanstein Castle as seen from Marienbrücke (Mary's Bridge) in Bavaria, Germany. Image Credit: Aliza Saunders

We go where we look. One group goes through museums in every city. Another speed-walks and takes in the city as a whole. Our group finds good food and cool churches. When in doubt, follow the travelers. A friend who likes to travel adds a lot of value. Mine is named Lily, and she is a fearless navigator.

The Salzburg Fortress overlooking Nonnberg Abbey in Salzburg, Austria. Image Credit: Aliza Saunders

In each city, we look up common sites and wander there. In Frankfurt, a stroll around town yields some great photos. Prague is seamlessly connected, and a wonderful exploration of Salzburg takes us to old, ornate abbeys. I love the bustle of London, blending business, culture and history. One day, I will return to the West End theaters to be transported by spectacle and splendor.

I’m seeing the hand of God. We make it to places on time. The notoriously fickle trains run well, and most public transit barrels through construction, weather and crowds to our appointments. I learn so much and see even more. Experiencing Europe is worth the sleeplessness.

It is a blessing to travel. We learn from experiencing the wonders and weight of the world. I can confidently say that taking a voyage is a chance worth embracing. Even in foreign countries, with people who stare, it is worth the trip to see these sites.