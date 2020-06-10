Rotations began a few weeks before BYU-Idaho closed campus. Every other full-time employee in the Human Resources office would work in the office one day and then at home the next.

Brian Tuttle, the school’s Benefits Specialist, said communication slowed down as they adjusted to relying on Zoom, phone calls and email.

“It’s easier sometimes to get up from your desk, walk out your door, and go to the door down to ask questions,” he said.

The 10 full-time employees had access to a VDI, a software that connected to their campus files and databases, when they worked from home. Student employees continued working their normal shifts in the office until the campus closed.

As the entire office went remote, challenges arose — even to employees, such as Tuttle, that had already begun remote work. Tuttle tried to work out the kinks with the VDI for a couple of weeks, but discovered he could not complete all of his tasks using it.

“I was eventually given a VPN access – a more direct access to files on campus,” he said.

Most student employees are only granted access to work with a VDI, not a VPN. While the VPN solved many issues Tuttle faced, the three student employees that work with him had to adapt their work routines and responsibilities while only using a VDI.

“It’s not that they’re not working, my students are getting their hours, but we have really had to adjust,” he said. “I mean, this is the first pandemic; we just deal with it.”

Occasionally, he will head to campus to have paperwork signed, and others notarized. He is in constant communication with his students and allows them to work on campus for the few hours he is there.

With home projects, yard work and his six children, Tuttle said working remotely has not been easy. He has been surrounded by good distractions. His children range from 13 to 22 years old, with his youngest four being two sets of twins.

The older set of twins are graduating from high school and working on their mission papers, while his oldest child studies at BYU-I and the youngest two work on homework.

“There are a lot of things going, and it’s easy to get distracted,” he said.

Some days, Tuttle puts on a white shirt and tie to help him focus on his work.

He began working with just his laptop, but then found bringing equipment from the office made it easier. He now sits in his office chair using a second monitor, his office mouse and docking station.

“I think a lot of employees have done this, gone back and kind of cannibalized our offices,” he said.

Tuttle found benefits of remote working, as he has gained a greater understanding of what is more effective during his presentations. His two main presentation topics are new student orientations and retirement consultations.

“You have to be better prepared and more concise when presenting in a Zoom meeting versus in person,” he said.

While Tuttle feels frustrated with the circumstance, he has also seen great growth in himself and his department.

“I truly believe that good can come of anything, and should come of any situation or challenges we face,” he said.