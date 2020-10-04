We talk of Christ

In the Sunday morning session of general conference, speakers talked of Jesus Christ, invited listeners to act and offered words of comfort during this unprecedented time.

President M. Russell Ballard spoke on the power of prayer during this time of trials and anguish. He invited all to pray for those that we may not initially think to pray for.

“Praying for justice, peace, the poor, and the sick is often not enough,” said President Ballard. After we kneel in prayer, we need to get up from our knees and do what we can to help — to help both ourselves and others.”

Sister Lisa L. Harkness talked about keeping peace and faith during times of hardships and trial.

“We have every reason to rejoice, for our Lord and Savior is keenly aware of our troubles, cares, and sorrows,” said Sister Harkness. “As Jesus was with His disciples of old, He is in our boat!”

Elder Ulisses Soares invited members of The Church to seek Christ in all thoughts when temptation strikes. This he said, is a practice of our agency.

“As we exercise our moral agency in righteousness, choosing to have wholesome thoughts and pure desires, we can become more aligned with Jesus Christ and, consequently, more influenced by His Spirit to act like Him,” said Elder Soares.

Elder Carlos A. Godoy spoke of angels on earth and reasons God puts them in our lives at specific times to help us.

“The Lord is aware of the challenges they face, and He is looking for angels willing to help,” said Elder Godoy. “The Lord is always looking for willing volunteers to be angels in others’ lives.”

Elder Neil A. Andersen spoke of the world’s diminishing faith in Jesus Christ. He invited members to speak more of Christ in our day to day lives.

“As the world speaks less of Jesus Christ, let us speak more of Him,” said Elder Andersen. “As our true colors as His disciples are revealed, many around us will be prepared to listen. As we share the light we have received from Him, His light and His transcendent saving power will shine on those willing to open their hearts.”

This session concluded with President Russell M. Nelson, who discussed allowing God to prevail as we gather Israel.

“Now, my dear brothers and sisters, it takes both faith and courage to let God prevail,” said President Nelson.”

President Nelson encouraged all listening to make a list of what the Lord has promised He will do for covenant Israel over the next six months.