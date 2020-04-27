Dear sports,

At the beginning of 2020, we had so much to look forward to. March Madness, the NBA Playoffs, the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Summer Olympics and the Opening Day of the MLB season.

2020 began with LSU winning the College Football Playoff National Championship and the Kansas City Chiefs bringing the Vince Lombardi Trophy back for the first time since the 1970 Super Bowl. The NBA and NHL seasons were close to playoffs. The MLB season was just beginning its spring training games and the NCAA was ready for its popular March Madness tournament.

Then, like a thief in the night, you were gone.

We took you for granted.

Gone were the packed grandstands of cheering fans. Instead of live games, reruns dominated screen time. Quarantine guidelines replaced box scores and highlights in papers and news outlets, all thanks to a virus that has brought the world to its knees.

Fans like me across the world suffer from withdrawals. We still have our internal clocks synced to your seasons: baseball, basketball, football and even NASCAR. March Madness became March Sadness, and the days since have blended together without something to cheer for.

For me, you bring a closeness that few activities can.

You can bring neighborhoods, regions and even entire countries together. Discrimination isn’t in your vocabulary. Nothing can bring a crowd of strangers closer than shared team colors or logos.

Then again, nothing drives people further away from each other than the colors or logos of rival teams. That sure helps with social distancing.

I took you for granted.

Life without you makes fans like me eager for televised video game tournaments, or any moments we long to see in person.

The other day, I found a video of someone narrating a 500-foot marble race in the sand. I’m not gonna lie, it was pretty entertaining, but it sure wasn’t the sports I’m used to.

We took for granted the indescribable power you have.

If and when the world returns to a sense of normalcy, the crowds will roar, the sound of triumph and loss will ring in homes across the globe once more and we’ll remember how truly precious you are in bringing everyone closer together.

We took for granted your weird promotions like Star Wars Day, free tacos after your team scores seven runs, white outs, blackouts, spring games, bobblehead nights and t-shirt giveaways.

COVID-19 may have driven us apart for a while, but we’re ready for your return.

From the bottom of our hearts, we’re sorry we didn’t appreciate you as much as we do now. We miss the high school, Little League, playoffs and championship games for all levels of sports. We’re sorry that we’ve forgotten the value of gathering together in stadium-capacity crowds to cheer for something, anything. We’re sorry for failing to appreciate your essential employees: referees, replay judges, athletes, owners, agents, and radio and TV broadcasts.

We won’t take you for granted again. We miss you. Come back soon.

Sincerely,

A world full of broken-hearted fans.