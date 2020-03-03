Wealth Management Society wins at T3 Mashup Competition

BYU-Idaho students entered into the T3 Mashup Competition in San Diego, California, from Feb. 17-20.

According to the T3 Mashup website, the 2020 competition consisted of five well-known schools: University of Georgia, San Diego State University, Utah Valley University, Winthrop University and BYU-Idaho.

The website provides the details of the competition: two financial planning students and two computer science students work with one assigned person from a tech team to brainstorm and create a new technology to reach solutions for financial problems within the industry.

Taft Dorman, an advisor of the Wealth Management Society, shared the results of the competition. Three of the five schools made it to the finals.

After the first round, BYU-I was one of three schools that entered into the final round. Winthrop and UVU ended the competition in a tie as BYU-I won the finals.

The Wealth Management Society prepared beforehand every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Joseph Fielding Smith Building, room 220.

Those interested in participating in future competitions or join the Wealth Management Society can visit this website for more information.